Romana hit and run case: J&K court awards life sentence to accused

Jammu, Oct 21 (PTI) A court here on Monday awarded life sentence to a man accused of mowing down a girl in 2010 for spurning his advances.Principal, District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik sentenced Mohammad Shoaib Darial to imprisonment for life for killing Romana.The state legal services authority was also directed to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the mother of the victim. Announcing the judgment, Malik observed: "In view of convincing and clinching prosecution evidence, the inevitable conclusion is that the prosecution has proved the charges against the accused beyond any reasonable doubt while awarding life sentence to the accused under Section 302 RPC."The Court further observed that "the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused used the vehicle as a weapon of offence and hit the deceased with all force and intention to kill her." The accused tried to run over Romana but the impact of the vehicle was so powerful that the deceased fell down on the ground, the court said. "The vital injuries on her head and other parts of the body proved by the doctor demonstrates that the accused had no other intention except to kill the deceased," it said.On May 3, 2009, Romana, daughter of Javed Shabnum of Bagh-i-Mehtab, was crushed to death by a speeding car at Parraypora in Srinagar city. The accused was charged with murder on March 13, 2010. PTI AB RHL