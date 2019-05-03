Ron Howard in talks for 'Willow' series for Disney+

Los Angeles, May 3 (PTI) Filmmaker Ron Howard has said that he is in negotiations with Disney for a sequel series to his 1988 feature "Willow" for the studio's upcoming streaming service Disney+. The original film was directed by Howard from a story by "Star Wars" franchise creator George Lucas. The film follows a dwarf named Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) who is reluctantly forced into playing a critical role in protecting a special infant named Elora Danan from an evil queen (Jean Marsh). A prophecy told that Elora would bring the queens downfall. Willow is helped along the way by a mercenary swordsman, played by Val Kilmer.During his appearance on MTV's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Howard said that he had "serious discussions" with Disney for the potential series.He also confirmed that Davis would return to play the titular character if the series is given a go-ahead by the studio. "Warwick is so cool and so good and he's such a good actor that I really hope we get the chance to see the mature Willow in action," Howard said. PTI RB RBRB