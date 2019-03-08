Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen and others join BBC One's 'The Capture'

London, Mar 8 (PTI) Actors Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen and Laura Haddock have boarded the cast of BBC One's thriller series "The Capture".The six-episode series, written and directed by Ben Chanan, will feature Callum Turner and Holliday Grainger in the lead. They will also be joined by Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Sophia Brown, Paul Ritter, Adelayo Adedayo and Ralph Ineson in the cast, the British broadcaster said in a statement.The show, set in London, is an acutely timely surveillance thriller, which looks at a troubling world of misinformation, fake news, and the extraordinary technological capabilities of the intelligence services."I am incredibly excited to see 'The Capture' brought to life by such a wonderful cast and crew. It's an honour to come to work every day with these hugely talented people," Chanan said.The series is produced by Heyday Television and NBCUniversal International Studios for BBC One. It is currently in production in London. PTI RB BKBK