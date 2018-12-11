ROPOSO raises $10 mn from Tiger Global, Bertelsmann India Investments

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Short-video platform ROPOSO Tuesday said it has secured USD 10 million in funding, led by existing investors Tiger Global Management and Bertelsmann India Investments (BII). The company aims to leverage the capital infusion toward product technology, talent acquisition, and further expanding its 25 million-member community, ROPOSO said in a statement.ROPOSO has raised USD 31 million till date. We are growing at a phenomenal pace with our personalisation engine that caters to different types of audiences simultaneously... (We have) a monthly active user base of 7.5 million. At this rate, we are set to grow exponentially in the coming six months," Roposo CEO and co-founder Mayank Bhangadia said.Roposo has extensive plans to enter the micro markets of India, and build up resources for an aggressive game in the coming months, the statement said. ROPOSO has scaled explosively over the past year and BII is most excited about the management's focus on the quality of user engagement on the platform, BII Principal Rohit Sood said."We are confident that Roposo will soon be the leading video creation and consumption app for Bharath," he added.ROPOSO currently boasts of 25 million users, 7.5 million user-generated posts and 4.8 billion video views a month. It claimed that over 200,000 daily new users are joining the platform from across the nation. PTI SR MBIMKJ