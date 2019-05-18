Rosa Salazar to lead 'The Bang Bang Girls'

Los Angeles, May 18 (PTI) Actor Rosa Salazar is set to star in dramedy "The Bang Bang Girls".The "Alita: Battle Angel" actor will also executive producer the film written and directed by Lauren Schacher.According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film follows a high-school valedictorian and her two best friends, who recruit their new chemistry teacher (Salazar) to form a secret after-school sex-education club.Bronwyn Cornelius and Stefan Nowicki are producing the project. PTI SHDSHD