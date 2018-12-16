Rosamund Pike plans to take a short break from movies

London, Dec 13 (PTI) Actor Rosamund Pike says she is thinking of going on a small break after playing intense roles in "A Perfect War" and "Radioactive".The 39-year-old actor, who can next be seen as late war correspondent Marie Colvin in 'A Perfect War' and then famed scientist Marie Curie in 'Radioactive', said she wants some time to just be herself. ''I just want to sit back for a bit. Pretending to be someone else is quite fragmentary, so it's important to just be you for a while," Pike told Marie Claire magazine.The actor, however, is ready with a list of directors she wants to collaborate with in the near future. ''... I want to work with the directors who have blown me away this year. 'Roma' by Alfonso Cuaron is the most beautiful piece of work. I'd love to work with him. Why not say it? He might think I'm awful but if you never say it, you never find out. You have to speak your truth," she said. PTI SHDSHD