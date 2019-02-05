Rosanna Arquette joins Netflix series 'Ratched'

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (PTI) Veteran actor Rosanna Arquette has joined the cast for Ryan Murphy's Netflix series "Ratched".Actor Sarah Paulson made the announcement on Instagram.Paulson, 44, wrote that there will be a "multi-episode arc for" Arquette, whom she called an "extraordinary actress".The actor-producer also said she was affected by Arquette's statement that she struggled to get jobs after she publicly spoke out against Harvey Weinstein."I am producing a new Netflix show, 'Ratched' with Ryan Murphy and we decided this could not stand. Her body of work -from Desperately Seeking Susan to Pulp Fiction and beyond, has always been deeply inspiring to both of us," Paulson wrote, She said Arquette, 59, will begin shooting Wednesday. "I say with great pride- welcome to our family, Rosanna. I am thrilled to be in a position, due to the empowerment of my friend and collaborator, Ryan Murphy, not to just act in a piece, but hire the talent showcased in it, as well," she added. "Ratched" is an origins story, beginning in 1947, which will follow Ratched's (Paulson) journey and evolution from nurse to full-fledged monster. The series will track her murderous progression through the mental health care system.The series also features Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, and Corey Stoll."Ratched"received a two-season, 18-episode, straight-to-series order at Netflix in September 2017.PTI SHDSHD