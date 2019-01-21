Rosatom announces scholarships for Indian students in nuclear energy studies

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Rosatom, the Russian agency for atomic energy, has announced scholarships for Indian students in the arena of nuclear energy, according to a statement on Monday. Rosatom is the main equipment supplier for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu. Several study options are available at Russian universities specialising in nuclear engineering such as the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI in Moscow and Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) in Siberia. The scholarships would include fully-funded tuition fees and partly-funded living expenses. The deadline for the first round of applications closes on February 15. The registration is open on Russia Study website https://russia.study/en, the statement said. "The goal of the scholarship is to support interest in nuclear research and capabilities among young Indian scientists and engineers, and contribute to solving some of the world's most critical issues in the nearest future, allowing for the continent to be self-sufficient," said Rosatom South Asia CEO Andrey Shevlyakov. PTI PR SMNSMN