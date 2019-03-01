Rosatom Announces Wild Edens Photo Contest

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Photo Competition aims to encourage promising Indian wildlife photographers to share their vision of Wild Edens Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India(NewsVoir)Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation announces the Wild Edens Photography Contest as a part of its Wild Edens project. The contest will be held on March 1 - 10, 2019. Applications are open for all amateur and aspiring photographers from all over India. In order to participate in the competition one should post their wildlife photographs on social media using the #WildEdensPhotography, #WildEdensSouthAsia hashtags. Participants can upload up to three photographs in the following categories: Wilderness Landscape, Birds, Mammals, Reptiles and Amphibians, Insects and other Invertebrates and Underwater Wonders. The photographs will not just show how talented the artists are but hopefully inspire people to visit India and explore its wonders. Wildlife photography is a very challenging form of photography. It requires a lot of patience, hard work and dedication to capture the one shot that stands out. We are providing a platform to these budding wildlife photographers to showcase their photography skills and wildlife knowledge. The Wild Edens is an ambitious project aimed at increasing public awareness of the environment, global warming, climate change and the threat it poses to ecosystems around the world. With this contest, we seek to raise awareness in the social media, said Andrey Shevlyakov, CEO Rosatom South Asia. Seventy entries will be shortlisted and judged by Elia Kabanov, Editor, Metkere.com. The three winners of the contest will be announced on March 17, 2019. In addition to various prizes, the winners will also have a chance to meet famous Hollywood Actress Freida Pinto at the Wild Edens: South Asia film premiere in Mumbai. About Wild EdensThe Wild Edens project is brought to the audiences by Rosatom and broadcast by National Geographic. It involves filming and broadcasting a series of feature-length documentaries about pristine locations, where the ecosystems are especially vulnerable to the effects of global warming. The projects main goal is to attract the attention of the international community to climate change and the need for a global transition to clean energy. About RosatomThe Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom constructed the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, which is now being operated in Tamil Nadu by The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL). Image: South Asia PWRPWR