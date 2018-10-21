Rosatom ships equipment for Kudankulam N-plant unit 4 to India

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom has manufactured and shipped out a set of equipment for Unit 4 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) in Tamil Nadu, a statement said. The equipment includes moisture separator reheaters (MSR-1000-1). There will be four sets of moisture separator reheaters, of which two sets have already been shipped, Rosatom said in the statement. Moisture separator reheaters are designed to remove water condensed from the process stream to maximise thermal efficiency and reliability of the low-pressure turbine. The weight of the separator is 47 tonnes, height is around six metres and diameter is four metres. The life span of the product is 30 years. The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is jointly constructed by Rosatom and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). Each unit of the plant has a capacity of 1,000MW. Atomenergomash is the supplier of the main equipment for the reactor and turbine islands. The KKNPP Unit 1 was synchronised with the southern power grid in October 2013. The KKNPP Unit 2 was connected with the grid in August 2016.The agreement for establishment of units 3 and 4 was signed in April 2014. The work on units 5 and 6 has also begun at the site. PTI PR SMNSMN