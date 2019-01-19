Roseanne Barr says she finds Natalie Portman 'repulsive'

Los Angeles, Jan 19 (PTI) Comedian Roseanne Barr has called actor Natalie Portman "repulsive" for her decision to decline the Genesis Prize.Last year, Portman was set to visit Israel and receive the award, which honours notable individuals "who inspire others through their dedication to the Jewish community and Jewish values" but the actor had backed out, saying she "disagrees with the policies of the government of Israel."Portman, who was born in Jerusalem, has been a vocal critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Barr, who will visit the country later this month, criticised Portman over her decision in an interview published Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, according to The Hollywood Reporter."It was really sickening, I find her repulsive. She was raised in incredible privilege of safety in the Jewish state and knows nothing about anti-Semitism," the comedian said.Barr also called Portman a "darling of the left here, the Jewish left in Hollywood". "She is a complete hypocrite who grew up in safety and privilege, like I said before, and knows nothing about what she speaks of," she added.During the interview, Barr defended actor Kevin Hart, who recently stepped down as the host of 2019 Academy Awards after his old homophobic tweets resurfaced on social media."Largely they're digging up things that people did 15 and 20 years ago, and Kevin Hart, his statements were really old and people grow up and change, and he did say he was sorry over and over," she added. PTI RB RBRB