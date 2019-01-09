Rossell Techsys Delivers 15,000th Wire Harness and 500th Electrical Panel for AH-64 Apache to Boeing

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, January 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Showcases success of 'Make in India' program for the AH-64 ApacheMarks important milestone in evolution of aerospace manufacturing in IndiaRossell Techsys today announced a unique dual accomplishment - delivery of the 15,000th shipment of wire harnesses and 500th shipment of electrical panel assemblies for Boeing's AH-64 Apache, the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopter. The delivery marks a significant milestone in the 'Make in India' story and reaffirms Rossell's commitment to the government's vision, since 2014. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806079/Rossell_Techsys_Logo.jpg )"This delivery showcases the success of Boeing's supplier development initiative in India," said Karl Jeppesen, Vice President, Boeing Defense, Space & Security Supply Chain. "We look forward to scaling up our partnerships and enabling the Indian aerospace industry to become the economic growth engine defined by Make in India."Rossell Techsys has been a key supplier with Boeing on wire harnesses and electrical components since 2013, and this delivery in support of AH-64 Apache, underscores the importance of Indian manufacturers building the future of aerospace and defence globally."This is a landmark achievement in the history of our young company. Rossell Techsys is a leader in operational hygiene and its suite of certifications is a testimony to this commitment. As an ISO 31000 compliant company, we place high priority on risk management, monitoring, control and mitigation," said Prabhat Kumar Bhagvandas, CEO, Rossell Techsys. "Our vision is to become a prominent player in the global aerospace and defence domain, and contributing to the 'Make in India' initiative. We are poised to take on future challenges while continuing to be a reliable partner to Boeing in India."Rossell Techsys also partners with Boeing for its 'Skill India' programs that aim to address the critical and growing need for skills development in the Indian aerospace sector. The Boeing-funded curriculum at Rossell has seen tremendous growth in recent years - from nearly 30 members in 2013, to more than 350 members as of 2018.About Rossell TechsysRossell Techsys, the Aerospace and Defence (A&D) Division of Rossell India Limited, is a partner to global aerospace and defence companies, with expertise in Electronic Systems, Test Solutions, Interconnect and Electrical Systems, and in Aftermarket services. For more information, please visit: https://www.rosselltechsys.comAbout BoeingBoeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. Boeing is focused on delivering value to Indian customers with advanced technologies and is committed to creating sustainable value in the Indian aerospace sector - developing local suppliers, and shaping academic and research collaborations with Indian institutions. Boeing has strengthened its supply chain with over 160 partners in India, and annual sourcing from India stands at $1 billion. Boeing currently employs more than 2200 people in India, and more than 7000 people work with its supply chain partners. Boeing's employee efforts and India country-wide engagement serves communities and citizenship programs to inspire change and make an impact on more than 150000 lives.Source: Pepper Interactive Communication PWRPWR