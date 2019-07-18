Rouse Avenue court declared 2nd best project in India by CPWD

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The state-of the-art building of Rouse Avenue District Court has been declared the second best completed office project across the country by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).The four-rated green court building at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, which was established on April 8 in the heart of the national capital, is one of its kind with the state-of-the-art facilities.According to a notice issued by the Delhi High Court on Thursday, during the celebration of 165th CPWD Day on July 12, the civic body recognised the emphatic design and modern infrastructure of the building.It is eight-storeyed, fully earthquake resistant, having a capacity of 42 top class court rooms with a basement parking for 800 vehicles, the notice stated.The courtdeals with the cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act investigated by the CBI and the labour/ industrial matters of Delhi.According to the notice, the environment-friendly building uses recycled water for its air conditioning and plants while the boundary walls are illuminated with lamps running on solar energy.The building's architecture is such that it not only makes way for big and comfortable waiting rooms for the public but also ensures that its each and every corner receives ample natural light. PTI SKV HMP SKV SNESNE