ROXX Unveils Actor Parineeti Chopra as its New Face

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 20, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The leading tableware and cookware brand relaunches with a new positioning on International Women's Day ROXX, India's leading tableware and cookware brand, has recently signed up actress Parineeti Chopra as the brand ambassador. The brand - ROXX, offers a wide range of products under - glassware, dinnerware, steelware, cookware and non-stick. ROXX positioned as 'Always Special' was launched by Parineeti Chopra on International Women's Day, 8th March, 2019. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837919/Parineeti_Chopra_Roxx_Brand_Ambassador.jpg)The actress announced her official brand association with ROXX on her social media handles that witnessed a huge traction within hours of going live by the consumers at large. Speaking on the occasion, Abhinav Agarwal, MD, ROXX, said, "ROXX is a fast-growing brand and with Parineeti signing up as brand ambassador, it is sure to add further value to the brand. The choice to have Parineeti representing ROXX was unanimous. Parineeti's persona has what it takes to project the brand and resonate well with our consumers across India. We aim to have greater market penetration and reach newer milestone in the years to come."Actor Parineeti Chopra chipped in, "I personally like ROXX's vast range and quality. Plus it's an upcoming Indian brand offering world-class tableware and cookware at affordable prices. It has an extremely youthful and sophisticated persona, which I can relate with. It's a pleasure to be associated with a brand like ROXX."The brand is managed by Eggfirst , a Mumbai-based advertising agency having well-spread portfolio and expertise. Ravi Banka, the Founder & CMD of Eggfirst Advertising, commented, "Assigned with the onus of re-energising brand ROXX, we decided to add the apt star power. After deliberating on various celebrities, we zeroed in on Parineeti as her vibrancy and exuberance blended with elegance was a perfect brand-fit. ROXX as a brand is and will be #AlwaysSpecial to us and we intend to explore its full potential with Parineeti as the brand ambassador." ROXX is available via their online store http://www.roxx.in and offline through a well-spread distribution network of over 6,000 multi brand retail stores plus 4 Exclusive Business Outlets (EBO's) as ROXX World. Currently, ROXX has four EBO's in - Delhi, Kolkata (has two outlets) and Kharagpur, and company plans to launch few more including one in Mumbai during the first quarter of 2019.About ROXX: The brand name is owned by East Coast Distributors (ECD). A leading company serving Indian consumers varied requirements in table ware segment from over a decade. ECD's rich experience of international and domestic markets has helping to deliver many innovative products of the highest quality. Source: ROXX PWRPWR