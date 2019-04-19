Royal Enfield enters South Korean market

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Niche bike maker Royal Enfield Friday said it has forayed into the South Korean market.The company, part of Richer Motors, has entered the country by opening its first flagship store in Seoul with Vintage Motors (Kiheung International) as its official distributor partner. "Our focus is to sustain and expand our reach in international markets especially in Asia Pacific region," Royal Enfield APAC Business Head Vimal Sumbly said in a statement. Korea is an important chapter in the growth story and the company is thrilled to commence business there, he added.The strategic announcement is in line with Royal Enfield's focused international thrust of leading and expanding the global mid-sized motorcycle segment (250-750cc). The company has already entered various markets globally over the last few years. PTI MSS MKJ