Royal Enfield launches Continental GT 650, Interceptor INT 650 for Punjab market

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield Wednesday launched its Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650 models for the Punjab and Chandigarh markets.These bikes are available across all dealerships in Chandigarh currently, and will be available across nine dealerships in Punjab by the end of December, Royal Enfield President Rudratej Singh said on the sidelines of the launch event of the 'Twins'. Punjab and Chandigarh, along with Kerala, are traditionally the strongest markets for the company and it enjoys a share of 17 per cent, 35 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively, in mid-segment bikes (250 cc to 750 cc), Singh said. "We launched them (Twins) in California, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, and now across our homeland in India. The introduction of 650 Twin motorcycles makes our portfolio even more comprehensive," he said. In markets like America, Europe and Australia, more young people and women are taking to motorcycling for leisure purpose, he said. While Royal Enfield already has a subsidiary in North America and Brazil, it will soon open a subsidiary in Thailand, Singh said adding "may be for other markets too, we will be opening a fully owned company subsidiary". PTI SUN RVK ABM