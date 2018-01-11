scorecardresearch
Royal Enfield launches Himalayan Sleet priced Rs 2.13 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Royal Enfield today launched a new version of its adventure touring model Himalayan, at an introductory price of Rs 2,12,666 (on-road Chennai).

The first 500 units of the new product, Himalayan Sleet will come pre-fitted with Explorer Kit, an assortment of Royal Enfield genuine motorcycle accessories, the company said in a statement.

These fully-kitted motorcycles will be exclusively available online for a limited period from January 12-30, it added.

Interested buyers will have to register through the companys website and sales will go live on January 30 on a first-come-first-serve basis, Royal Enfield said.

"The new Himalayan Sleet is inspired by the terrain of Royal Enfields spiritual home - the Himalayas, its craggy land, the gorges, edgy peaks all brought together in the colours of the sleet," Royal Enfield President Rudratej Singh said. PTI RKL SBT

