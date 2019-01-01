Royal Enfield sales dip 13% in December

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, Tuesday reported a 13 per cent decline in total sales to 58,278 units in December. The company had sold 66,968 units in December last year, it said in a statement. Domestic sales stood at 56,026 units last month as compared with 65,367 units in December 2017, a dip of 14 per cent. International sales rose by 41 per cent to 2,252 units in December, compared with 1,601 units in the same month previous year, it said. PTI MSS HRS