Royal Enfield sales grow 1% in October

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, Thursday reported 1 per cent growth in total sales at 70,451 units in October.The company had sold 69,492 units in October last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.Domestic sales stood at 70,044 units last month as compared with 68,014 units in October 2017, a growth of 3 per cent.International sales declined by 72 per cent to 407 units in October as against 1,478 units in the same month previous year, it said. PTI RKL RKL BALBAL

