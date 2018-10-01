Royal Enfield sales up 2 pc at 71,662 units in Sep

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, Monday reported a 2 per cent growth in total sales at 71,662 units in September.The company had sold 70,431 units in September last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.Domestic sales stood at 70,065 units last month as compared with 69,393 units in the same period of the last year, a growth of 1 per cent.International sales rose by 54 per cent to 1,597 units as against 1,038 units in the same month previous year, it said. PTI MSS SHWBAL