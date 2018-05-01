Royal Enfield sales up 26.67% in April at 76,187 units

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, today reported 26.67 per cent increase in total sales to 76,187 units in April.

The two-wheeler manufacturer had sold 60,142 units in April 2017, Eicher Motors said in statement.

Domestic sales were at 74,627 units in April as against 58,564 units in the year-ago month, up 27 per cent, it said.

Exports during the month under review declined by 1 per cent to 1,560 units as compared to 1,578 units in April 2017. PTI RKL MKJ MKJ