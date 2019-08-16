RPF head constable commits suicide at Anand Vihar Railway Station

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A 50-year-old Railway Police Force (RPF) head constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol on Friday morning at the Anand Vihar Railway Station, police said.The head constable, identified as Naresh Panwar, was posted at the police station of the railway station. He was a resident of Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh and was presently living at Hakikat Nagar area in Delhi, they said.On Friday, a constable saw Panwar unconscious on a cemented slab in a pool of blood and his service pistol was lying on the ground in the booth near the exit gate of the railway station, following which he informed the police station staff, a senior police officer said. When police reached the spot, Panwar was found dead with gunshot injuries on his head, police said.During initial investigation, it was revealed that on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Panwar did not report for his duty till 12.55 am and arrived at 1.50 am, police said.Police have handed over the body to his family after conducting post-mortem, they said, adding that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide and police will enquire his family regarding it.Panwar was posted at the Anand Vihar Railway station police station since 2016. He is survived by his mother, wife and two children, police added. PTI NIT NIT KJKJ