RPF team busts 3 with Rs 75 lakh worth of silver on-board Telangana Express

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) An RPF team of Northern Railway has busted racketeers carrying a cache of silver worth Rs 75 lakh on-board the Telangana Express, the ministry said in a statement Tuesday.Sleuths of Ballabgarh RPF seized 262 kg of silver from them."During checking at Ballabgarh Railway Station in train no. 12723 Telangana Express on December 10, at 8.20 am, the team of RPF outpost Ballabgarh apprehended three persons in disabled coach...who were carrying seven heavy packages."During interrogation, they disclosed that they are carrying white raw metal and white metal ornaments for which they did not present any evidentiary documents. Besides they were travelling ticketless," it said.On further investigation, it was found that they were carrying 262 kg of silver worth Rs 75 lakh approximately, it said.The three were booked under Section 155B of the Railways Act and a case has been registered at RPF outpost in Ballabgarh.The three persons along with seized materials have been handed over to GRP Ballabgarh.