Rs 10 lakh stolen from bank in Rajasthan's Banswara

Jaipur, Sep 18 (PTI) An unidentified person decamped with Rs 10 lakh in cash from a State Bank of India branch in Kushalgarh of Rajasthan's Banswara district on Wednesday, police said. Apparently, it seemed to be a gross negligence of bank employees as the accused was seen entering the cashier's cabin in a CCTV footage and moving out of the bank after filling the cash in a bag without any issues, police said. The accused entered the cabin when the cashier had left his seat and other staff members were present there, Banswara SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat said. He said the bank authorities claimed that the accused stole Rs 10 lakh in cash from the cashier's cabin. Shekhawat said prima facie it was the negligence of bank employees. He said the role of the bank employees would also be investigated. A case of theft has been registered in this regard. PTI AG RDKRDK