Rs 11,400 cr PNB fraud case: CVC steps in, meets top banks and fin min officials

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary today met senior officials of Punjab National Bank (PNB) and the Finance Ministry in connection with the Rs 11,400 crore fraud case, allegedly involving billionaire Nirav Modi and others, being probed by the CBI.

The banks officials are understood to have shared with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) details of the action taken by them to deal with the fraud, official sources said.

They also shared details of the action taken by the management against the officials found allegedly involved in it, they said.

The meeting, which started at 11 am at the Commission??s office here, lasted for more than two hours, the sources said.

Besides Chowdary, Vigilance Commissioner T M Bhasin and officials from the Finance Ministry and PNB attended the meeting, they said.

After the meeting was over, the officers from the PNB and the Finance Ministry avoided media and left the venue. The CVC chief also declined to comment on the meeting.

"This is not something that can be discussed in public," he told reporters when asked about the meeting.

The CBI has registered two FIRs ?? one on January 31 and another a few days ago ?? against Modi, his relative Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems and others for allegedly defrauding PNB of about Rs 11,400 crore.

The CVC also met a Superintendent of Police of Bank Security and Fraud Cell of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the scam, the sources said.

The anti-corruption watchdog CVC exercises superintendence over the CBI in corruption-related matters. PTI AKV AAR