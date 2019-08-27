Rs 1,175 cr distributed among farmers under Central scheme: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, August 27 (PTI) Over 52 lakh farmers in Rajasthan have received Rs 1,175 crore under the PM Samman Nidhi Scheme so far, said state Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana said in a statement here on Tuesday. The minister said of 60,78,998 application received through the state's Kisan Seva portal, 52,18,260 were uploaded on the PM Kisan portal. Anjana said Rs 738.27 lakh had been deposited in the bank accounts of 36,91,398 farmers as the first instalment while 21,84,051 farmers were paid Rs 436.81 lakh as the second instalment. The minister said the state government was giving a priority to farmers' interest and the Union government had praised its Kisan Seva portal to pass on the benefit of the Central scheme. He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the state government had waived crop loans amounting to Rs 8,000 crore of around 21 lakh farmers. The state government had also waived overdue agricultural loans up to Rs 2 lakh taken against land from cooperative banks, he said. With this decision, 1.20 lakh bighas of land had been returned to farmers and the process of returning land to the remaining eligible farmers was in progress, the minister added. PTI AG RDKRDK