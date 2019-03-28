Rs 1.2 crore cash seized in UP's Shamli, 4 held

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) Over Rs 1 crore in cash was seized in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Thursday during a special drive to check flow of black money ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, police said.Police arrested four persons in connection with the incident. Those arrested were Ram Kumar, Gaurav Kashyap, Rajiv and Divender Singh, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said.They could not produce documents to justify carrying Rs 1.2 crore when their car was intercepted by a police team in Garhi Pukhta area, he added.They have been taken into police custody and the cash has been handed over to income tax officials, he added.The Kairana Loksabha constituency, comprising five Assembly segments including Shamli, will go to polls in the first phase on April 11. PTI CORR AD SOMSOM