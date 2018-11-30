Rs 13 lakh looted from bank at gunpoint in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Pb), Nov 30 (PTI) Five armed men allegedly looted Rs 13 lakh at gunpoint from a bank here Friday, police said.The accused who came in a white car at around 1 pm, have not been identified yet, they said.The five men entered the Punjab National Bank's Bassi Daulat Khan branch and pointed guns at manager Tarinder Kaur, cashier Ritu Kumari and others present there. The accused robbed a trunk containing about Rs 13 lakh cash and a digital video recorder of the bank, they said.There were 16 people present at the bank when the incident took place. A case has been registered and the police is probing the matter, they said. PTI CORR SUN MAZ DPB