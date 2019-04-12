Rs 1.5-crore hawala cash seized, 4 held in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP) Apr 12 (PTI) Unaccounted cash of over Rs 1.5 crore have been seized and four people arrested in raids in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh, police said Friday. The money-transfer racket, suspected to have been routed through a hawala network, was busted on Thursday, Superintendent of police (West), Sanjiv Suman said. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided three places simultaneously and arrested four people with the unaccounted money in several bags, while two persons managed to escape, the officer said. Unaccounted cash of about Rs 70 lakh, Rs 75 lakh, Rs 12 lakh and Rs 2 lakh have been recovered from the accused, Pradeep, Sudhakar, Faiz and Saiyyad, respectively, Suman said. Information regarding seizure of the unaccounted cash has been shared with the income tax and the GST department. Police are probing the matter and trying to ascertain links of the accused, the officer added. PTI CORR ABNHMB