Rs 15 lakh looted from cash van in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) Four people allegedly looted more than Rs 15 lakh from a cash van and shot at the man guarding it here on Monday, police said.The incident occurred on Gangapur road when the accused riding on two motorcycles intercepted and looted the private bank's van and injured its guard, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rajesh S said.He said the accused looted more than Rs 15 lakh, however, the exact amount will be known after the bank counts the remaining cash.The guard, Shankar Singh, sustained injury in his leg and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SP said. He said an investigation is on. PTI CORR ABN AD RHLRHL