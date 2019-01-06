scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Rs 16.20 lakh looted from ATM in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Two unidentified miscreants robbed an ATM machine in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district Sunday and decamped with Rs 16.20 lakh cash, police said.The accused entered a State Bank of India ATM cabin in the Buhana police station area in the early hours, cut through the machine using a gas-cutter and stole the cash, they said.Efforts are on to identify and locate the accused, officials added. PTI SDA IJT

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos