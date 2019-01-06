Rs 16.20 lakh looted from ATM in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Two unidentified miscreants robbed an ATM machine in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district Sunday and decamped with Rs 16.20 lakh cash, police said.The accused entered a State Bank of India ATM cabin in the Buhana police station area in the early hours, cut through the machine using a gas-cutter and stole the cash, they said.Efforts are on to identify and locate the accused, officials added. PTI SDA IJT