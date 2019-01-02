Rs 185 cr released since FY 2015-16 to enhance female literacy rate among Scheduled Tribes: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Centre has released around Rs 185 crore since financial year 2015-2016 to bridge the gap between literacy levels of tribal girls and the general female population, the Centre has informed Parliament.In response to a question, Minister of State, Tribal Affairs, Jaswantsinh Bhabhor told the Lok Sabha that the government released Rs 53.29 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal under a scheme for education of tribal girls in 54 districts where the ST female literacy rate is less than 35 per cent.Rs 65.44 crore was released in financial year 2016-17 under the scheme titled 'Strengthening Education among ST Girls in Low Literacy Districts'. The scheme, being implemented through voluntary and non-governmental organisations, aims at reducing the dropout rate at the elementary level by creating the required ambience for the education of tribal girls, the minister said.He said the government released Rs 46.28 crore in the 2017-18 fiscal and has so far released Rs 20.36 crore in 2018-19 for this purpose. PTI GVS NSD