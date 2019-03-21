Rs 2,000 spl assistance scheme in TN stopped in view of LS polls

Chennai, Mar 21 (PTI) A cash assistance announced by the Tamil Nadu government for below poverty line and poor families has been stopped in view of the model code of conduct coming into force ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the state dispensation informed the Madras High Court Thursday.Making the submission before a bench comprising justicesS Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad on two petitionschallenging the scheme, State Advocate General Vijay Narayansaid the enumeration of beneficiaries had also been stopped.Recording it, the bench adjourned the petitions to April29.Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on February 11announced the special assistance of Rs 2,000 each to about 60lakh below poverty line and poor families across the state,keeping in mind the impact of Gaja cyclone as well as theprevailing drought.In their petitions, M Karunanidhi and M Murugesan havecontended that the cash assistance of Rs 2,000 each should begiven only to the people belonging to the below poverty line,as per a government order of January 9, 2007, on suchwelfare measures.However, the Rural Development and Panchayat Rajdepartment issued an order on February 13 stating that theone time special assistance of Rs 2,000 would be given to thepoor families living in rural and urban areas, particularlyagricultural labourers and families of poor labourers engagedin various trades in the state.The petitioners claimed there was no properidentification of the beneficiaries under the scheme andtax payers money would be utilised in extending the benefit tofamilies, which are not below the poverty line.This would amount to abuse of government funds forgarnering votes at the cost of the state exchequer, theycontended and sought to quash the government order.Polling for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in the statewill be held on April 18.The model code of conduct came into force on March 10 with theannouncement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections bythe Election Commission. PTI CORR VS DPB