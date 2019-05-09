Rs 23.95 lakh seized from Cong candidate's car in UP

Basti (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) Cash worth Rs 23.95 lakh was seized from a car allegedly used for the campaigning of Congress' Basti candidate Raj Kishore Singh, a police official said Thursday. Police intercepted the car and found the cash in it, SP Pankaj Kumar said, adding that two people were also arrested. A case was registered and a probe into the matter was underway, he added. PTI CORR ABN RDK SNESNE