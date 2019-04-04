Rs 2.48 cr cash meant for delivery to TDP, Cong leaders in AP, T'gana seized

Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI) Rs 2 crore cash was seized from two persons here who claimed that the money was to be delivered to some TDP leaders of Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh where parliamentary and Assembly polls will be held on April 11, police said Thursday.They also said that Rs 48 lakh was seized from a car, whose driver claimed that the amount was being supplied to a Congress leader in Nalgonda district of Telangana, where polls for Lok Sabha elections will be held in the first phase.Special police teams were conducting searches of vehicles and people at Hitec City Railway Station around 6.30 pm on Wednesday when they found that N Sri Hari and A Pandari, both office assistants of Jayabheri Properties, were carrying Rs two crore, in banknotes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denomination, in two bags towards the railway station, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.According to the police officer, on enquiry, the duo said that Dharma Raju and Jagan Mohan Rao of Jayabheri Properties gave them the money and instructed them to transport it by train to Rajahmundry.They were told that they will be received by one Y Murali Krishna, a follower of TDP's Rajahmundry MP M Murali Mohan at the railway station and in turn the money would be handed over to Mohan, the police commissioner said.According to the Jayabheri group's website, Murali Mohan is the chairman, chief architect and promoter of the Hyderabad-based firm.In another case, police teams attached to Rachakonda Police Commissionerate while conducting vehicle check on National Highway-65 near Abdullapurmet here Wednesday found a car moving under suspicious circumstances and tried to stopit.The driver, however, did not stop the car and tried to escape, the police said, adding when they finally managed to stop the car, but the driver assaulted the policemen.He has been apprehended, another senior police official said.Rs 48 lakh cash was found under the rear seat and driver's seat of the car. The driver revealed that a partner of an educational institute had given him the amount to be handed over to a Congress leader in Nalgonda, the official said.As part of Model Code of Conduct implementation in Telangana, police and officials of various other departments have as on Wednesday evening, seized a total of Rs 29.07 crore worth of cash, liquor, gold and other items. PTI VVK SS NSDNSD