Rs 25 lakh in demonetised notes seized in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar, July 23 (PTI) Police said on Tuesday that it has seized demonetised currency notes with face value of Rs 25 lakh from a person in Rajbagh area of the city."On a specific information, Police Station Rajbagh quizzed one person-- Mohammad Iqbal Dar, a resident of Kulgam -- and recovered demonetised currency notes amounting to Rs 3 lakhs from his possession," a police spokesman said.During questioning, Dar told police that he has dumped more such notes in a hideout in Jawahar Nagar area of the city, the spokesman said."Subsequently, officers from Police Station Rajbagh raided the house of Ghulam Ahmad at Jawahar Nagar and recovered Rs 22 lakhs in demonetised currency," he added.The spokesman did not elaborate whether any arrests have been made in connection with the seizure. PTI MIJ SOMSOM