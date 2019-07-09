Rs 2.73 crore sanctioned for renovation & maintenance of ministers' residences

Jaipur, Jul 9 (PTI) Rajasthan's general administration department has sanctioned a total of Rs 2.73 crore this year for the renovation and maintenance of the official residences allotted to ministers. In a written reply to a question asked by leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria in the assembly, it was informed that the department has sanctioned a total of Rs 2.73 crore for the maintenance and renovation of the residences of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and six other ministers. The department gave sanctions for the chief minister's residence, 8 Civil Lines, for two times in February (Rs 19.55 lakh) and in June (Rs 42.31 lakh). For the deputy chief minister's residence, a sanction of Rs 34.43 lakh was issued in January. Pilot has not taken possession of the official residence, 11 Civil Lines, so far. The department sanctioned Rs 49.96 lakh for the residence of Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara. The lowest amount of Rs 10.31 lakh was sanctioned for Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence. Sanctions were also issued for the residences of Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh, Cooperative Minister Udailal Anjana and Civil Defence Minister Bhajan Lal Jatav. PTI SDAHMB