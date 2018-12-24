Rs 27.8 lakh looted at gunpoint from petrol pump owner

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) A 59-year-old petrol pump owner was looted at gunpoint of cash worth Rs 27.8 lakh allegedly by three unidentified men in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area on Monday, police said. The incident took place at around 12.45 pm when the victim, Anil Sharma, had gone to a bank along with his petrol pump caretaker Abid to deposit the cash collected over the weekend, a senior police officer said. According to Sharma, when he reached the bank in the afternoon and got off his car, an unidentified man approached him and he kept his hand on the victim's shoulder. When Sharma refused to identify him, two more unknown men joined them. While one of them pulled out a pistol, the other two tried to snatch the victim's bag, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) R S Sagar said. Later, they pushed the victim and fled away from the spot, he said. A case was registered at Sulatanpuri police station and the matter was being probed, the officer said. According to the victim, three people were involved in the incident. However, police suspect involvement of more people in the loot, he said. The CCTV footage of the incident was being analysed to ascertain the sequence of event, police added. PTI AMP AMP SNESNE