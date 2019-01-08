Rs 3 cr cash recovered from couple

Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) The Punjab Police Tuesday claimed to have seized about Rs 3 crores in cash from a couple in Mansa district of Punjab.During routine checking near a bus stand, a team of Mansa Police intercepted an SUV coming from Sirsa in Haryana, Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Mandhir Singh said.The police found two bags having cash in bundles of 2,000 and 500 denominations. When quizzed, the occupants of the car-- Nirmal Singh and Sukhchain Kaur-- failed to come up with a satisfactory response, they said."We have seized Rs 2.99 crore in cash from their possession and have informed the Income Tax department, said the SSP. PTI CHS RHL