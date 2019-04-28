Rs 32.63 cr cash, liquor, narcotics seized

Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) A total of Rs 32.63 crore cash, liquor, narcotics and jewellery have been seized so far after the model code of conduct came into effect, Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said.After implementation of the model code of conduct, Rs 3.34 crore in cash, liquor with estimated value of Rs 5.60 crore, drugs and narcotics of Rs 13.04 crore, gold and silver valuable items of Rs 7.38 crore and vehicles having estimated value of Rs 3.28 crore were seized in the state, Kumar told reporters on Sunday.He said penalty of Rs 12.57 crore was imposed on owners during vehicle checking. 2,361 illegal weapons, 1577 cartridges and 2,760 kg of explosive material were also seized during the period.A total of 1.72 lakh weapon licenses have been issued in the state and so far 1,58,230 licenses have been deposited. Under the inhibitory provisions of the CRPF, 22,858 people have been bound in 11,3024 cases, he said.Kumar said 5,377 vulnerable villages in the state have been identified where 3,401 people were identified as trouble mongers and a total of 1,00,702 people have been bound in these villages. PTI AG DPBDPB