Rs 38 lakh looted from ATM in Mathura

/R Mathura (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Around Rs 38 lakh has been stolen from an automated teller machine (ATM) of the ICICI Bank in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said Thursday. The incident occurred in Chhata town on Tuesday night. The next day, a security guard found the locks of the ATM shutter broken, the police said. As much as Rs 37.91 lakh was stolen from the ATM by unidentified persons, a police officer said. There was no CCTV camera in the ATM and the guard for the ATM was deputed only during day time, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said. Five teams have been formed to probe the case, the SSP added. It is the second such incident in the past two months in the town. Last December, burglars had stolen more than 8 lakh from an ATM. PTI CORRHMB