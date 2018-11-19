Rs 3L looted at gunpoint from gas agency office in Shahibabad

Ghaziabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Two bike-borne men barged into a gas agency office in Shahibabad and looted its staffer of Rs 3 lakh at gunpoint Monday, police said. The incident took place in the morning at a Bharatgas agency office near Bhopura. The duo held the staffer, Ravi, at gunpoint and looted Rs 3 lakh in cash and fled the spot, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Upender Agarwal said. He said the unmasked accused were identified through CCTV footage gathered from the area. Meanwhile, the district police administration has sought help from police officials in neighbouring cities in states of Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan to obtain details of active criminals in the 30-40 age bracket. Locals gathered at the gas company office to express anguish over the incident. The Jewellers association has asked police to crack the Rs 2 crore loot case and arrest the accused till November 20, failing which, they said, the bullion traders association of western Uttar Pradesh will down the shutters in protest. Last week, five masked men laced with arms looted a jewelery store of Rs 2 crore at gunpoint in Shyam Park area. The showroom was located next to the Sahibabad police station. PTI CORR CK