Rs 4.79 lakh cr UP budget presented in assembly

Lucknow, Feb 7 (PTI) A Rs.4.79 lakh crore 2019-20 budget for Uttar Pradesh was presented in the state assembly on Thursday.The annual budget was presented by state Finance MinisterRajesh Agarwal.It is 12 per cent higher than the previous year's budget of Rs. 4,28,384.52 crore.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present in the House when the finance minister read out the budget speech. In his speech, Agarwal mentioned a number of new populist schemes.This is the third budget of the Adityanath government in the state.