Rs 50-crore advocate welfare fund in Delhi soon: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Delhi government will soon initiate the process of constituting a Rs 50-crore advocate welfare fund, Law Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by him,Gahlot said that Law Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal has issued a notification on Tuesday in the matter of Delhi Advocates' Welfare Fund (Amendment) Rules, 2019, without insisting on the lieutenant governor's approval. In the statement, Gahlot alleged that the law secretary was earlier reluctant to follow his direction regarding implementation of the fund. "However, yesterday, the Law Secretary has issued notification in the matter of Delhi Advocates' Welfare Fund (Amendment) Rules, 2019 without insisting on Hon'ble L-G's approval," Gahlot said. The Delhi government will now initiate the process of implementation of the Rs 50-crore welfare fund of the advocates, the minister said. The government had allocated Rs 50 crore in the annual budget of Delhi for the financial year 2019-20 for the welfare of lawyers.