Rs 50 lakh looted from bank officials in Patiala

Chandigarh, Nov 14 (PTI) Two unidentified men looted Rs 50 lakh cash from bank officials at Nabha in Punjab's Patiala district on Wednesday, police said.The incident took place around 11:25 am in Anaj Mandi branch of the nationalised bank in Nabha, where the officials had brought cash from the Patiala branch in a private vehicle, they said.The officials were attacked by two unidentified men riding a motorcycle when they were about to enter the Anaj mandi branch. The bag containing cash was snatched at gun point, police said, adding a security guard of the bank was injured after the miscreants open fired at him.Police is trying to nab the accused and have started a search operation in Nabha and adjoining areas, SSP, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said. PTI CHS VSD MAZ NSD