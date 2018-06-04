Rs 50k for death of each milch animal in Pak firing

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The government has enhanced to Rs 50,000 the compensation for loss of each milch animal due to cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir where over 1,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have taken place since January this year.

The Union Home Ministry today said the compensation of Rs 30,000 for loss of each milch animal was quite inadequate compared to their actual value.

Considering the problem of border-residents, the government of India has increased the compensation amount to Rs 50,000 per milch animal, a statement issued by the ministry said.

Border areas of Jammu and Kashmir are facing losses of livestock, crops, houses etc. due to cross-border firing from across the border.

The central government had announced expenditure for relief camps and compensation for losses of houses, crops and livestock at rates fixed in December 2017 by the national Disaster Relief Fund for the victims of cross-border firing.

These claims will initially be paid to the victims by the Jammu and Kashmir government after evaluating the actual loss.

The amount will then be reimbursed by the home ministry under security related expenditure (relief and rehabilitation) scheme.

Orders in this regard have been issued to Jammu and Kashmir government on June 1, 2018, the statement said.

Meanwhile, two BSF jawans were killed in Pakistani firing near Jammu yesterday.

The latest deaths due to firing took the casualty figure during ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) in the state to 46. The dead includes 20 security personnel.

Last month thousands of people residing along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts had to flee their homes following intense shelling from the Pakistani side.

This had left 12 people, including two BSF jawans and an infant, dead and scores of others injured.

There were 1,252 ceasefire violations by Pakistan since January this year to May 31.

More than 28,400 bunkers are to be constructed in Jammu and Kashmir for the safety of residents living along the Indo-Pak border, who often face shelling from the Pakistani side.