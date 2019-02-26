Rs 650 cr allocated for installing CCTV cameras, providing Wi-Fi services

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Delhi government Tuesday allocated Rs 650 crore in the 2019-20 budget for providing Wi-Fi services and installing CCTV cameras in the national capital, two of the main poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party.The government announced it will start its ambitious Wi-Fi project from next year, with Chief Minister Kejriwal saying Rs 150 crore has been allocated for it."We have allocated Rs 150 crore for Wi-Fi. We were exploring models and trying to bring something new, now Delhi will have hot spots at various places," Kejriwal told reporters.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who presented the budget in the Delhi Assembly, said,"The promise of Wi-Fi service was made in our manifesto and I am happy to inform that after studying various models, we are prepared to start this service for the residents of Delhi next year." The AAP had also promised installing CCTV cameras in slums and large colonies in the city in its manifesto, especially for the safety of women and children."The work regarding installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi has been started, Rs 500 crore has been proposed in Budget 2019-20 for installation of approximately 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras (2,000 per assembly constituency)," Sisodia said.He alleged that there was unnecessary interference of Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) which led to the delay in the work on CCTV cameras."Last year, I had announced the installation of CCTV cameras in all government schools for the safety of school children. Due to the unnecessary interference of the LG, there was some delay in these works, yet I am happy to inform the House that this work has commenced now," he said. Later, in a press conference, Kejriwal also said their file on CCTV cameras was only approved after Sisodia entered the LG office and carried out a 10-day fast. "For the last three years, Delhi LG and his officers have not allowed us to work. Our file on CCTV project was only cleared after Manish Sisodia entered LG's office and did a hunger strike for 10 days," Kejriwal said. PTI SLB SLB ANBANB