Rs 70 lakh seized from six persons at police checkpost in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A total amount of Rs 70 lakh was seized from six persons at a police checkpost in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram area on Monday, police said. The police were checking vehicles at the checkpost near the Prembari Pul underpass at around 5 pm when the seizures were made, they added.The six persons were held for carrying cash in their respective vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers, and a total amount of Rs 70 lakh was seized from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.The Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate were also informed about the seizures, the officer said.A probe was underway to ascertain why these persons were carrying the cash and where was it headed, he added. PTI AMP RC