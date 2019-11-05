Rs 7,000-cr bank fraud: CBI registers 35 cases, searches 169 places

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The CBI is conducting searches in 169 locations across the country in connection with 35 bank fraud cases, which were registered by it and involve funds of over Rs 7,000 crore, officials said on Tuesday.The cases pertain to State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Indian Overseas Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Dena Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, and Punjab and Sind Bank, they said.The officials said after registering the 35 fraud cases in the public sector banks, the agency's officials swooped down at 169 locations in several cities this morning.Among the alleged frauds being probed by the agency are SEL Manufacturing in Bank of Maharashtra worth Rs 113.55 crore, Advance Surfactants in SBI worth Rs 118.49 crore, Eskay Knit worth Rs 42.16 crore in Dena Bank (now Bank of Baroda), Krishna Knitwear Technology worth over Rs 27 crore in Canara Bank, they said.The agency has booked directors and promoters of these companies in separate cases of alleged banking frauds.The searches are going on in Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Dehradun, Noida, Baramati, Mumbai, Thane, Silvassa, Kalyan, Amritsar, Faridabad, Bengaluru, Tirupur, Chennai, Madurai, Quilon, Cochin, Bhavnagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Varanasi, Chandauli, Bhatinda, Gurdaspur, Morena, Kolkata, Patna, Krishna and Hyderabad, they said.The agency refused to give further details as the search operations are still going on. PTI ABS ABS ANBANB