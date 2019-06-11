Rs. 7.60 lakh raised by Indian community in Shanghai for Orissa cyclone victims

By K J M Varma Beijing, Jun 11 (PTI) A Shanghai-based Indian community organisation has raised Rs 7.60 lakh through a fund-raising drive to help the victims of the Cyclone Fani which devastated the Orissa coast. Last month, 'very severe cyclonic storm' 'Fani' battered Odisha and killed 64 people. An amount of RMB 75000 (Rs 7.60 lakh) was raised by the Indian Association of Shanghai during the fund-raising drive and the cheque was handed over to Consulate General of India, Anil Rai which will go to Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Odisha, a press release from the association said.Mukesh Sharma, President, Indian Association, said that Cyclone Fani is widely considered as the worst natural disaster to hit India in recent years and appealed to the Indian community to generously donate to assist the victims. PTI KJV AKJ AMSAMS